Jacob deGrom reportedly hit triple digits during first rehab start

New York Mets fans had to have liked what they saw from Jacob deGrom during the ace’s rehab start Sunday with the Mets’ Single-A affiliate in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

deGrom, who hasn’t pitched this season after suffering a stress reaction in his right scapula in late March, threw 1.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts, no hits and no walks.

What was perhaps more impressive than deGrom’s final stat line was that fact that he was consistently throwing in the triple digits. He reportedly threw seven 100-plus mph pitches out of 24 total, including one at 101 mph.

deGrom will likely have to get through a few more rehab starts before he’s cleared to return to the majors, but said after the game that his shoulder “feels 100 percent.”

The Mets also got encouraging news regarding their other top starter this week. On Friday, Max Scherzer announced that he’ll return Tuesday from an oblique injury suffered on May 18 to start against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Getting deGrom back would provide a big boost for the Mets, who lead the National League East by 3.5 games. In 15 starts last season, the 34-year-old had a 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts and 11 walks. Regardless of how he pitches upon his return, deGrom may be in a different uniform next year if he opts out of his current contract after the season.