 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 6, 2021

Jake Odorizzi agrees to two-year contract with Astros

March 6, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Houston Astros have landed the top remaining free agent in baseball as spring training gets underway.

As first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Astros have signed starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi to a two-year contract that also includes a player option for a third year. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman added that Odorizzi can earn over $30 million on the incentive-laden contract.

The Astros appear to have been pushed into the signing after young starter Framber Valdez, who had projected as a member of the team’s rotation, suffered a fractured left ring finger that could cost him a good portion of the 2021 season. The Astros also aren’t expecting much from Justin Verlander, who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Odorizzi was an All-Star in 2019, when he went 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA for the Minnesota Twins. His 2020 was inconsistent and marred by multiple injuries, so the Astros are hoping the 30-year-old can rediscover his form in 2021.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus