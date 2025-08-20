Jarren Duran gets vulgar with fan after striking out

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was at it again this week.

Duran had another heated moment with a fan during Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. In the bottom of the eighth inning at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., Duran struck out on an 0-2 offering from Baltimore reliever Rico Garcia.

As he was walking back to the dugout, Duran heard a taunt from a fan who was sitting nearby. He then turned to the fan and said, “F–k you, p—y.” Here is the video.

Jarren Duran: “F*ck you p*ssy”.



pic.twitter.com/AZJt0ZBNhj — La Nación Red Sox (@lanacionboston) August 20, 2025

It is unclear if the fan was a supporter of the Red Sox or of the Orioles. But the game was played in Boston, and Duran has been struggling a bit this season. He is now batting .261 on the year (a 24-point drop from last season) and has recently been making embarrassing mental mistakes as well.

Meanwhile, Duran really does not take well to heckling fans. He got heated with a fan on the road in Cleveland earlier this season and had his most notorious incident last year when he used a gay slur during a game at Fenway. For the latter episode, Duran was given a two-game suspension by Major League Baseball.

The Red Sox ended up losing Tuesday’s game by a final score of 4-3 in 11 innings. But they are still comfortably in possession of an American League Wild Card spot at 68-59, so their fans can’t be too upset about things right now.