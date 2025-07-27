Jarren Duran makes embarrassing baserunning mistake

The Los Angeles Dodgers committed a brutal error early in their game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, but the dropped ball was not even the most embarrassing part of the play.

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was on first with two outs in the bottom of the first inning at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Roman Anthony was hit by a pitch to lead off the game. Alex Bregman then flied out to right field, followed by Anthony advancing to third base on a single from Duran.

The next batter was Trevor Story, who hit a sacrifice fly to center that brought Anthony in to score. Masataka Yoshida then lifted a routine fly ball to shallow left field that looked like it was going to end the inning, but Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto somehow dropped it.

Duran should have been running on contact and easily gotten to third. He hesitated while the ball was in the air, however, which suggests he did not realize there were two outs.

Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning, so Duran’s mistake probably did not cost the team anything. Still, it was the type of mental lapse that is not typically seen in an MLB game.

Duran, who entered Sunday batting .259 with 9 home runs and 55 RBI, has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate ahead of the July 31 deadline. Perhaps that has taken away from some of his focus.

While it was not the most embarrassing baserunning blunder we have seen this season, that was not a good look for Duran.