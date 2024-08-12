Jarren Duran caught on hot mic using homophobic slur

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran used a homophobic slur on a heckler during his team’s Sunday contest against the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox were down 10-0 in the bottom of the 6th inning at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

Duran came up to bat with runners on the corners and nobody out. After falling behind in the count 1-2, a fan began taunting the All-Star. (Note: the video contains a slur)

“A tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!” the fan shouted.

“F—ing f—-t,” Duran was heard muttering on the NESN broadcast.

NESN mics picked up Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran calling a heckling fan a "f*cking f*****" during Sunday's game (Warning, slur included in clip below) pic.twitter.com/R6UYjJqnCJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2024

Both Duran and the Red Sox issued statements after the game.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan,” Duran’s statement read. “I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community.”

Red Sox issue statement from Jarren Duran, who used homophobic slur during today’s game directed at a fan. pic.twitter.com/CYFYxXmID6 — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) August 12, 2024

Duran has turned himself into a Red Sox fan favorite over the last couple of seasons. But he has had a history of arguing with fans in the stands.

With the Red Sox getting completely embarrassed on their home field, tensions appeared to be high in the stadium. Duran was also struggling during the contest. He ended up going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and one walk.

The Astros beat the Red Sox 10-2 to complete a three-game series sweep. The loss pushed Boston three games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.