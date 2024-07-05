Jarren Duran not worried about possible fine over profane T-shirt

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is not put off by MLB’s threat to fine him over a profane shirt he wore after a recent win.

After hitting a walk-off single to beat Toronto on June 24, Duran did his postgame interview while wearing a shirt that simply read “F*ck ‘Em.” That was enough to get Duran an official warning from MLB threatening a fine if Duran wears a shirt with expletives on it again.

Duran has the letter up next to his locker. He made clear that he has no plans to stop wearing the shirt, but will try to make sure it goes unseen going forward. He did, however, say he would gladly pay the fine if forced to.

“I’m not surprised because obviously, it’s bad words and bad language,” Duran said Thursday, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “It’s understandable. I’m glad they didn’t fine me. They just gave me a warning. If I ever hit a walk-off again, I’ll just take everything off so I don’t get in trouble.

“But that would be a fine I’d be happy to pay. I wouldn’t have a problem paying that fine because it’s just me wearing something that means a lot to me.”

Duran has made use of the phrase since 2022, and it is a personal message that he used while battling mental health issues. Other members of the Red Sox have worn the shirt, and the phrase has become a rallying cry for the 2024 team.

“It’s basically saying the phrase to the mental demons that were trying to get me to not be here anymore,” Duran said. “Telling them to basically back off, that I can do this and I want to be here.”

Duran had his fair share of issues when he initially made it to the majors, but has grown to become a fan favorite and one of Boston’s best players. He is hitting .283 with 10 home runs and a league-leading 10 triples in 2024, so it is perhaps no surprise that he will not be abandoning the shirt or the slogan anytime soon.