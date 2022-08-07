Jarren Duran has confrontation with Royals fans after misplay

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has had some major issues on defense lately, and some of it appeared to catch up to him during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The Boston center fielder had aa rough seventh inning in Kansas City, once again losing a fly ball in the sun and letting it drop for extra bases. Later in the inning, he attempted to make a leaping catch against the wall on another fly ball, only to have it deflect off his glove and drop for extra bases. After that play, Duran appeared to exchange some words with Royals fans seated behind the outfield wall.

Duran slightly atoned for his issues by making a diving catch for the first out of the inning. After that play, however, he continued jawing with Royals fans to the point that right fielder Alex Verdugo actually came over and intervened.

Jarren Duran is having an interesting 7th inning Misplayed a ball, couldn't secure a fly ball, makes a diving catch and argues with some fans pic.twitter.com/w0MCSCnRtJ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 7, 2022

It’s easy to imagine that some Royals fans were getting on Duran’s case over his defensive issues. Considering how significant those have been lately, it sure looks like those taunts got in Duran’s head a bit and he let his frustration get the best of him.

Duran ultimately needs to come up with a way to sort out his issues with fly balls. If he can do that, the jeering will stop. Until then, he probably needs to find a way to keep his cool more effectively.