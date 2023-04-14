 Skip to main content
Javy Baez pulled after making big mental mistake

April 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Javy Baez holds out his hands

Javy Baez was pulled from his Detroit Tigers’ 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday after making a big mental mistake on the bases.

Baez has been struggling at the plate this season but was excited when he thought he had hit his first home run. He started to walk, thinking he had hit a home run off Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt. Once he realized the ball wasn’t leaving the park, Baez had to start running and made it to second for a double.

Even though that was bad, it wasn’t as embarrassing as his next mistake.

Akil Baddoo was up next and flew out to center field. Baez thought there were two outs and started jogging to third as if the inning was about to end. Once he realized there was only one out, it was too late, and he got doubled off second base.

Tigers manager had a talk with Baez after that. The high-priced shortstop was then removed from the game.

Despite Baez’s mistakes, the Tigers still won the game 3-1 for just their third victory of the season. They’re now 3-9. Baez is hitting .122.

Javier Baez
