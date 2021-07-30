Javy Baez traded to Mets as part of Cubs fire sale

The Chicago Cubs held a fire sale at the MLB trade deadline on Friday, and the New York Mets came away with shortstop Javier Baez.

The Mets acquired Baez in a deal with the Cubs, according to multiple reports. Starting pitcher Trevor Williams is also headed to New York in the trade. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, one of New York’s top prospects and their first-round pick last year, will go to Chicago.

Baez has been a fan favorite in Chicago for several years. He’s hitting .248 this season with 22 home runs and 65 RBI.

The Mets were said to be motivated to make a big splash at the deadline, especially with Francisco Lindor out nursing an oblique injury. Baez will take over at shortstop until Lindor returns, at which point the Mets will have one of the best middle infields in baseball.

The Baez trade is one of several the Cubs made this week. They also sent Craig Kimbrel to the cross-town rival White Sox, who now have arguably the best bullpen in baseball.