Mets want to make ‘big splash’ at trade deadline?

The New York Mets sound likely to be quite active ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and it appears they don’t want to make only modest additions.

According to Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets, the team wants to make a “big splash” ahead of the July 31 deadline, and are eyeing the top players believed to be available. That includes Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant and Twins pitcher Jose Berrios.

Despite this, the Mets will be picky on which trades they made. They’re reluctant to give up their best prospects for a rental player in Bryant. They’d also likely refuse to take on the contract of Josh Donaldson to acquire Berrios, though the Mets accept that they’re likely to go into the luxury tax and will do so for the right move.

The Mets have been consistently linked to bats, including Bryant. The urgency to get something done may be increased with Francisco Lindor out with an oblique injury. The team’s pitching is also thin right now with Jacob deGrom on the IL, so it makes sense for them to look for upgrades and depth in the rotation too.

The Mets are 48-42 and currently lead the Philadelphia Phillies by two games in the NL East.