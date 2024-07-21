Ex-MLB champion has great reaction after his horse wins race

Former MLB World Series champion Jayson Werth is enjoying a great couple of months at the race track.

Werth is a co-owner of Dornoch, a 3-year-old horse that won the Belmont Stakes in early June. The colt was at it again on Saturday when it won the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey.

America’s Best Racing had a camera on Werth and shared the former All-Star’s reaction to Dornoch winning.

Did it really happen again? The dream journey continues for former MLB All-Star @Twoeightracing Jayson Werth and his partners in Dornoch. The @BelmontStakes winner is now @BreedersCup-bound after winning the @NYRABets Haskell Stakes @MonmouthPark! Watch another epic reaction… pic.twitter.com/Pyc9B7ZpVP — America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) July 20, 2024

Thanks to the win, Dornoch has now qualified for the Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar, Calif.

“Breeders’ Cup, baby. We’re coming,” Werth said afterwards. “Let’s go!”

This was Dornoch’s fifth career win, and it’s safe to say the thrill of victory has not gotten old for Werth, who was also a member of the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies World Series team.