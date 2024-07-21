 Skip to main content
Ex-MLB champion has great reaction after his horse wins race

July 20, 2024
by Larry Brown
Former MLB World Series champion Jayson Werth is enjoying a great couple of months at the race track.

Werth is a co-owner of Dornoch, a 3-year-old horse that won the Belmont Stakes in early June. The colt was at it again on Saturday when it won the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey.

America’s Best Racing had a camera on Werth and shared the former All-Star’s reaction to Dornoch winning.

Thanks to the win, Dornoch has now qualified for the Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar, Calif.

“Breeders’ Cup, baby. We’re coming,” Werth said afterwards. “Let’s go!”

This was Dornoch’s fifth career win, and it’s safe to say the thrill of victory has not gotten old for Werth, who was also a member of the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies World Series team.

DornochJayson Werth
