Jazz Chisholm in concussion protocol after getting clotheslined by his own teammate

A scary scene unfolded for the New York Yankees on Monday that ended with Jazz Chisholm Jr. in concussion protocol.

The Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez accidentally clotheslined Chisholm as the two simultaneously tracked a fly ball in the top of the 4th inning at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. With a runner on third and one out, Tigers batter Hao-Yu Lee popped up the first pitch he saw to shallow right.

With Dominguez failing to call off Chisholm, the two collided just beyond the infield dirt. The Yankees second baseman took the brunt of the damage as he crashed into Dominguez’s arm.

Oh my good lord……



What a disaster for the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/FyeiZpbpOC — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 30, 2026

The Yankees announced after the game that Chisholm was examined by team physician Christopher Ahmad, who recommended that the Yankees infielder be placed in concussion protocol.

“It was really unfortunate,” Dominguez said of the incident after the game. “Double play, infield in. When they hit the ball, in my mine was just, ‘I’ve got to go catch the ball.'”

Dominguez added that he had tried to call off Chisholm, but did not do so loudly enough for the 2-time All-Star to hear.

Monday’s contest was the second in a row that Chisholm started but was unable to finish. Chisholm got ejected in the 6th inning of Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox for arguing a check swing call.

Chisholm has had a down