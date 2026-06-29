Jazz Chisholm gets ejected after arguing a checked-swing call

The Jazz Chisholm Experience continues to be completely unpredictable.

The New York Yankees played on Sunday night against the rival Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. During the sixth inning, Chisholm was at the plate against Red Sox starter Sonny Gray .

On a 2-2 offering in the dirt from Gray, Chisholm attempted to check his swing. However, home plate umpire Adam Hamari ruled that Chisholm had gone around and called him out on strikes.

Chisholm was incensed by the call and began arguing with Hamari that the decision should have been made by the umpire at third base instead. After some back-and-forth, Chisholm ended up getting ejected from the game. Here is the video.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected after this sequence



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/1hyR10LeGk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 29, 2026

Take a look at another angle of the incident from the “Ump Cam” that aired on the NBC/Peacock broadcast.

Ump cam of Jazz Chisholm's interaction with the home plate umpire. He has been ejected after arguing the umpire should've gone to third on a check swing.#RepBX #DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/5UVaQ5Ru4O — Carter Lowe (@cjlowecfb) June 29, 2026

A checked-swing call cannot be challenged in Major League Baseball by any avenue. The automated ball-strike (ABS) system strictly tracks the physical location of a pitch relative to the strike zone, and checked-swing calls are also specifically excluded from MLB’s standard instant replay system.

Chisholm finished the game going 0/3 with two strikeouts before getting ejected. Combined with the unprofessional move that the two-time MLB All-Star Chisholm also pulled in a game last week, you never know quite what you are going to get with him (and neither do the Yankees).