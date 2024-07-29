Jazz Chisholm’s epic Derek Jeter story resurfaces after his trade to Yankees

The newest New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. already has close ties with one of the franchise’s most beloved icons.

Reports emerged Saturday that the Yankees had traded for the former Miami Marlins star in exchange for three prospects.

After the news went public, Chisholm shared the perfect video to commemorate him becoming a Yankee. But that video wasn’t the only one to go viral on social media after the trade was announced.

A video of Chisholm from his March appearance on “The Pivot” podcast has since resurfaced. In the clip, Chisholm told the story of how legendary Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter stepped up to become his “idol.”

Jeter, who previously served as CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins, approved a trade for Chisholm back in 2019. Chisholm recalled how Jeter quickly went from being his boss to a father figure.

“Kobe Bryant was my No. 1 idol. … Two days before he died, I went to the Mamba Academy and I met him. The next day … the helicopter crash happens. I call Derek Jeter on the phone, crying. I’m like, ‘bro, I was just supposed to meet Kobe, and he just died. That’s my idol, you’ve got to step up.’ Exact words to Derek Jeter.”

Having Jeter’s stamp of approval probably doesn’t hurt Chisholm’s reputation among the Yankees fan base.

Through 101 games this season, Chisholm has batted .249 with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases.