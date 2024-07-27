Yankees make big trade for former All-Star hitter

The rumors have come to fruition for the New York Yankees.

Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported on Saturday that the Yankees are acquiring outfielder Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins in exchange for three prospects. Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds that catcher Agustin Ramirez is part of the trade package for Chisholm.

The lefty-hitting Chisholm, 26, was a homegrown star for the Marlins who made an All-Star team in 2022. Capable of playing in both the infield and the outfield as well, he is batting .249 this season with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.

The 60-45 Yankees had been linked to Chisholm in trade rumors for several weeks now. While Chisholm is often hurt and comes with some personality concerns (that even the Yankees were recently said to be worried about), he is officially now headed to the Bronx. Chisholm recently moved back to the infield for the Marlins (at second base) and will likely take over there for the Yankees as an upgrade over Gleyber Torres.