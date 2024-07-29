 Skip to main content
Jazz Chisholm making very unexpected position switch with Yankees

July 29, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Jazz Chisholm with a helmet off

Jun 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA;Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) stands on first base after hitting an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz Chisholm and the New York Yankees have found a creative solution to their infield conundrum.

The Yankees revealed that the newly-acquired Chisholm will be playing the very unexpected position of third base during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Chisholm has never played in a single game at third base in his MLB career.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic also shared footage of Chisholm taking grounders at third base (with mixed success).

The former All-Star Chisholm, who was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Miami Marlins over the weekend, was primarily an outfielder this season. But he switched to second base (where he began his MLB career) shortly before getting dealt by Miami. The Yankees do not have room for Chisholm in the outfield anyway with Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Alex Verdugo holding down the fort, and Giancarlo Stanton having just been activated from IL to reclaim the DH spot.

Chisholm, 26, already has some solid experience on the left side of the infield, having logged 46 career appearances at shortstop for the Marlins. But playing the hot corner is an entirely different beast, and Chisholm may experience some growing pains as he and the Yankees try to make it work.

Still, this is probably the best solution for all parties involved, especially with the Yankees’ current second baseman saying earlier this week that he would not be happy moving positions to accommodate Chisholm.

