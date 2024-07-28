Jazz Chisholm shared the perfect video after being traded to Yankees

Jazz Chisholm was traded to the New York Yankees on Saturday, and fans loved the former All-Star outfielder’s response to the move.

The Miami Marlins sent Chisholm to the Yankees in exchange for catcher Agustin Ramirez and three prospects. Shortly after news of the deal surfaced, Chisholm made a perfectly timed “Seinfeld” reference on his Instagram story.

Chisholm shared a clip from the episode of “Seinfeld” where an ecstatic George Constanza tells Jerry that George landed a job with the Yankees.

The 26-year-old Chisholm has been with the Marlins since he made his MLB debut in 2019. You can understand why he is excited about going from a 39-66 team to a postseason contender and the most storied franchise in baseball.

Chisholm is batting .249 this season with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. Yankees fans were already excited about the addition, but Chisholm probably made even more fans with his “Seinfeld” nod.