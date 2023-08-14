Ex-Marlins owner calls out Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter’s tenure as Miami Marlins CEO attracted its fair share of criticism, and the Marlins’ former owner has joined the chorus for a strange reason.

Jeffrey Loria, who owned the Marlins from 2002 to 2017, criticized Jeter for decisions he made following Loria’s sale of the team. Loria’s biggest frustration was Jeter’s decision to remove the infamous home run statue from LoanDepot Park.

“Jeter came in and destroyed the ballpark,” Loria told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Destroying public art was a horrible thing to do.”

Loria, an art dealer himself, had commissioned the statue himself, and it proved quite controversial among fans. Some loved it, while others, including the former mayor of Miami, felt it was an eyesore. Jeter had it removed in 2018 shortly after becoming CEO under new owner Bruce Sherman, and it now sits in a plaza outside the stadium.

“I asked the artist about getting it back, and I told him I would help him find a new home for it,” Loria said. “He didn’t want to get involved. Now it will rot outside where it is… condemned to neglect and outdoor decay.”

Jeter left the Marlins prior to the 2022 season, having failed to achieve much success with the organization. Loria is hardly the only one who used to be associated with the franchise who had critical thoughts about his tenure.