Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announce they have split

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez denied the rumors last month that they had called off their engagement, but the couple has now officially split.

In a joint statement to TODAY on Thursday, Rodriguez and Lopez announced they are going their separate ways. They said the split is an amicable one and that they will remain friends.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the statement read. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

A-Rod also shared what looked like a breakup video on his Instagram story with Coldplay’s “Fix You” playing in the background.

Just off-the-charts levels of wife guy energy from A-Rod here pic.twitter.com/kDioRU75d7 — Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) April 15, 2021

A-Rod and J-Lo responded to the breakup reports a month ago by saying they were “working through some things.” There have since been several hints that their engagement is off, including a photo Lopez posted where she wasn’t wearing an engagement ring. Rodriguez also announced recently that he was buying a stake in the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Lopez’s name was not included. That was noteworthy since the two tried to buy the New York Mets together last year.

