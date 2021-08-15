Jennifer Lopez scrubs Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram

It has now been four months since Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced they have called off their engagement, and J-Lo appears to have taken yet another step toward leaving the former MLB star in her past.

Several people who follow Lopez noticed over the weekend that the 52-year-old has deleted most of the Instagram photos and videos she previously had that featured her and Rodriguez together. She has also unfollowed her ex-fiance. A-Rod was still following Lopez on Instagram as of Sunday evening.

Lopez did, however, leave some posts up that featured Rodriguez and her kids and vice versa.

Since breaking up with A-Rod, Lopez has gotten back together with Ben Affleck. The two have made little to no effort to hide their rekindled relationship. Rodriguez may have also moved on, as he has recently been spotted spending a lot of time with NFL on CBS reporter Melanie Collins.

It would appear that J-Lo wants nothing to do with A-Rod, though she is supposedly hanging onto something extremely valuable that he gave to her.