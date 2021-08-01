Alex Rodriguez, Melanie Collins continue relationship on Ibiza vacation

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins may be “just friends” for now, but a relationship between them sure seems to be budding.

The NFL on CBS reporter was photographed hanging out with A-Rod for the former baseball player’s birthday in St. Tropez during the week. Page Six reported that they were told the pair are just friends for now. But the way they have kept going suggests there may be something more to it.

Several days after A-Rod’s birthday, he and Collins were photographed in Ibiza. The two were together with another couple — Eric and Jessie James Decker.

Alex Rodriguez cruises Ibiza with bikini-clad Melanie Collins and the Deckers https://t.co/fwmbMoX98Q pic.twitter.com/QMO9JbdSiu — Page Six (@PageSix) July 31, 2021

A-Rod was seen out in Spain with Melanie Collins. https://t.co/NpwEZjqSz0 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) August 1, 2021

Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez broke up earlier this year, reportedly over her trust issues. J-Lo has already rebounded with Ben Affleck, while it seems Rodriguez is starting to move on as well.

What’s amazing is that A-Rod went from being photographed in Ibiza to announcing “Sunday Night Baseball” between the Rays and Red Sox just days apart.