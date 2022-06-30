Jeremy Giambi had freak baseball accident months before suicide

Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi committed suicide in February, and a new medical examiner’s report raises the question of whether a freak accident played a role in his death.

Giambi, who was 47, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Southern California home on Feb. 9. According to a new medical examiner’s report that was obtained by TMZ, Giambi suffered a head injury in a baseball accident months before his death. People who knew him said they noticed a change in his demeanor afterward.

Giambi was struck in the head by a baseball while working as a pitching coach in August 2021. He suffered a fractured zygomatic bone — also known as a cheekbone — and needed to undergo surgery. Multiple witnesses told investigators that Giambi was “very emotional” during his recovery. One person said he was “very negative and would let the smallest things ruin his day.” Another told investigators that Giambi was “very emotional, depressed, and paranoid” in the months after the accident.

After seeing a neurologist, Giambi was not diagnosed with anything. While investigators said Giambi had a history of drug use, there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

Giambi, the younger brother of former AL MVP Jason Giambi, played six seasons in MLB from 1998-2003. He hit 52 career home runs and was known for having a good eye at the plate and patience, just like his brother. He was a career .263 hitter with a career .377 on-base percentage and lifetime .807 OPS. He was also infamous for being tagged out on the famous Derek Jeter flip play.

Giambi was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 1995 and then in the sixth round by the Kansas City Royals in 1996. He played his first two seasons with the Royals before stints with the Oakland A’s, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox.