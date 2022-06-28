Jesse Winker gets standing ovation from Mariners fans

Seattle Mariners fans sure have a lot of love for Jesse Winker following his actions on Sunday.

Winker sparked a bench-clearing brawl on Sunday between his Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels after he was hit by a pitch to start the second inning (video here). He was one of eight people to be ejected and he also got suspended seven games.

But Mariners seem to be happy that one of their players stood up to the Angels and gave their team a spark.

When Winker came to the plate in the first inning of Seattle’s game against Baltimore Monday, he received cheers and even an ovation.

Jesse Winker gets a standing ovation from the Seattle crowd after taking center stage in yesterday's brawl pic.twitter.com/DfT5h8XhQS — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 28, 2022

Winker ended up striking out in the at-bat, so the cheers didn’t lead to a big result. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in Seattle’s 9-2 loss to Baltimore.

On top of the ovation, Winker was also delivered a pizza by a Mariners fan during Sunday’s game. They really are happy with the man.