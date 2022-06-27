Fan has pizza delivered to Jesse Winker after Mariners-Angels brawl

Jesse Winker was ejected for his role as a catalyst during Sunday’s bench-clearing melee between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels, but he did end up receiving a delicious reward for his efforts sent by one fan.

Winker was hit by Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz during the top of the second inning, and walked towards the Angels’ dugout to ignite a wild brawl (video here). The Angels likely hit Winker in response to Mike Trout getting a pitch thrown near his head during the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday. Wantz also threw behind Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez in the top of the first inning, which heightened tensions between the two sides.

One fan apparently decided to show appreciation for Winker’s actions by having a pizza delivered to him at the stadium. The fan tweeted a screenshot showing that she had ordered and sent one pepperoni pizza from Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Angel Stadium via DoorDash. She even gave specific instructions to the driver to ask them to have stadium personnel deliver the pizza to Winker in the visitor’s clubhouse.

I just ordered a pizza for Jesse Winker from @MountainMikes Pizza in Anaheim. You deserve it big guy @Mariners pic.twitter.com/AymUQvQ3r9 — Sofie 🏳️‍🌈 (@sofieballgame) June 26, 2022

The fan later tweeted a screenshot of a message from the delivery driver confirming that the pizza had been delivered to the stadium, despite how difficult it was to find parking. The fan even shared the driver’s Venmo account so that other Mariners fans could tip the driver.

IT IS DELIVERED! Tip info coming if he can reply, I’m hesitant to give my own Venmo/Cash App because I’m certain DoorDash has a maximum tip size. pic.twitter.com/qCuQTgV7Ye — Sofie (@sofieballgame) June 26, 2022

Winker confirmed he received the pizza.

I have confirmed that not only did Jesse Winker get the pizza, he said it was really good. So, there you go, @MountainMikes is on my list next time I'm in Anaheim. Thanks for the tip @sofieballgame https://t.co/Ek7Kc820Cr — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) June 27, 2022

The Mariners outfielder even ended up thanking the fan via Instagram for sending him the pizza.

“I appreciate it a lot!” Winker wrote in a direct message to the fan.

HE GOT THE PIZZA MY FRIENDS MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! pic.twitter.com/7mmV603Uyk — Sofie (@sofieballgame) June 26, 2022

While Winker likely has the admiration of most Mariners fans, one of his actions after the brawl probably didn’t sit too well with Angels supporters.