Jessica Mendoza sounded so terrible calling ESPN game from home

ESPN really screwed up with its broadcast decision for Tuesday night’s San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game.

ESPN was televising the game nationally and had Jessica Mendoza serve as the analyst with Dave Flemming doing play-by-play. But there was one huge problem: Mendoza had a terrible audio connection and sounded horrendous.

Flemming explained that Mendoza’s audio equipment melted down due to the excessive heat on the West Coast. Mendoza sounded like she was doing the telecast from a poor quality phone line.

The poor audio quality was unprofessional and substandard. The reaction on Twitter reflected that reality.

These Jessica Mendoza tweets have me dying She is live from:

The USS Johnston

The international space station

A submarine in the middle of the ocean

A cave

A cup tied to a string inside of a tunnel

A 1996 Nokia

A phone booth making a collect call

Her flip phone in a basement — 𝓔 (@luxorioustyles) June 30, 2021

is Jessica Mendoza calling the game from the international space station? — J (@J_river1) June 30, 2021

Is Jessica Mendoza calling the @SFGiants and @Dodgers game from a submarine in the middle of an ocean? @espn — Derek (@derekdavis26) June 30, 2021

This is the phone Jessica Mendoza is calling in from for this Dodgers-Giants broadcast on ESPN pic.twitter.com/6YpdmOQOCY — Matt Vazin (@mattvazin) June 30, 2021

I think Jessica Mendoza is calling this Dodgers-Giants game using the radio from the USS Johnson. Only on ESPN! — Brice Ortiz (@BriceOrtiz6) June 30, 2021

I'm pretty sure Jessica Mendoza is doing her broadcast from this phone. #espn is really phoning it in tonight… pic.twitter.com/au8Y2GYpiU — 🇨🇦Ness🇨🇦 (@newyorknessy) June 30, 2021

Just when I thought ESPN’s baseball programming couldn’t get any worse, is Jessica Mendoza broadcasting from her cellphone??? Are you serious right now @espn ??? — B. Honda (@dabbyduck24) June 30, 2021

This ESPN broadcast of Giants-Dodgers is ridiculous. Jessica Mendoza sounds like she's doing color commentary from inside a phone booth. There has to be a better way. — A.J. Katz (@ajkatztv) June 30, 2021

Hey ESPN. If Jessica Mendoza has to be calling the Dodger/Giants game from her cell phone…..just give her the day off please. #ESPN #MLBTonight — Mike Crawford (@CrawCAA) June 30, 2021

ESPN never should have put Mendoza on the air sounding like that. Some producer or director should have made the call now to allow it. The result is they made Mendoza look like a joke. It’s a poor reflection of her and the company, and a decision should have been made at a higher level to prevent it.