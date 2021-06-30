 Skip to main content
Jessica Mendoza sounded so terrible calling ESPN game from home

June 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jessica Mendoza

ESPN really screwed up with its broadcast decision for Tuesday night’s San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game.

ESPN was televising the game nationally and had Jessica Mendoza serve as the analyst with Dave Flemming doing play-by-play. But there was one huge problem: Mendoza had a terrible audio connection and sounded horrendous.

Flemming explained that Mendoza’s audio equipment melted down due to the excessive heat on the West Coast. Mendoza sounded like she was doing the telecast from a poor quality phone line.

The poor audio quality was unprofessional and substandard. The reaction on Twitter reflected that reality.

ESPN never should have put Mendoza on the air sounding like that. Some producer or director should have made the call now to allow it. The result is they made Mendoza look like a joke. It’s a poor reflection of her and the company, and a decision should have been made at a higher level to prevent it.

