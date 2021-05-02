 Skip to main content
A’s pitcher Jesus Luzardo suffers bizarre video game-related injury

May 2, 2021
by Grey Papke

Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesus Luzardo might have some explaining to do after suffering a bizarre video game-related injury.

On Sunday, the Athletics placed Luzardo on the IL with a left hand fracture. Manager Bob Melvin later stated that Luzardo broke his pinkie finger after hitting it on a desk while playing a video game prior to Saturday’s start.

Expect some people to have some doubts about this story. After all, video games have been known to cause frustration, and frustration can sometimes lead to some regrettable injury-inducing accidents. Still, even if it’s a freak accident, it’s one of the stranger ones we’ve heard about lately.

The 23-year-old Luzardo is one of Oakland’s top young prospects. It’s not clear how long he’ll be out, but a fractured pinkie on his throwing hand probably doesn’t signal a quick return. That, and the manner of how it happened, has to be frustrating for the A’s.

