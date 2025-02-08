Former All-Star closer attempting MLB comeback

A former All-Star closer is pursuing an MLB comeback after spending last season out of the league.

Former New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia is working out in his bid for a comeback, according to Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com. Familia is working with Hector Berrios, who also coaches veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman.

Dominican pitcher and free agent Jeurys Familia is working out to make a comeback to Major League Baseball. The 12-season veteran is training under Puerto Rican Hector Berrios, who also works with Aroldis Chapman. pic.twitter.com/guFlX5oSsS — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) February 7, 2025

For a brief period early in his career with the New York Mets, Familia was one of the game’s best closers. He led the league with 51 saves in 2016, a season that also included an All-Star selection. The Mets wound up trading him in 2018, and his career fell off after that, even after he returned to New York for the 2019 season.

Familia last pitched at the MLB level in 2023 with the A’s, posting a 6.39 ERA in 14 appearances. The 35-year-old pitched in the Mexican League in 2024 and is fresh off an appearance in the Dominican Winter League as well.

It has been roughly a decade since Familia pitched at a high level consistently in MLB. Teams will always be in need of bullpen help, however, and it would not be shocking if an experienced veteran reliever like Familia at least gets a chance to make a team out of spring training.