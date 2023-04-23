Jim Palmer rips umpire Vic Carapazza after ejection

Baltimore Orioles color commentator Jim Palmer had some strong words for umpire Vic Carapazza after an ejection on Saturday.

Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias struck out to end the bottom of the fifth inning of his team’s game against the Detroit Tigers and was not happy about some of the pitch calls. In particular, both of the last two pitches to him were called strikes despite being outside.

A frustrated Urias tossed his bat and helmet after the strikeout and was ejected by Carapazza.

When the game returned from commercials ahead of the top of the sixth inning, Palmer offered some harsh words for Carapazza.

"[Urias] doesn't really show [Carapazza] up. Just turn around, go umpire. They didn't come to see you umpire, Vic. It's a bush league call right there. No reason to do that. You kinda embarrass your profession when you do that."

“[Urias] doesn’t really show [Carapazza] up. Just turn around, go umpire. They didn’t come to see you umpire, Vic. It’s a bush league call right there. No reason to do that. You kinda embarrass your profession when you do that. There’s just no reason when you miss two pitches in a row,” Palmer said.

“And he didn’t show you up. Didn’t bounce his helmet. Didn’t do anything. Just was irritated that he got called out on two balls that were off the plate. So Vic not particularly classy there.”

Palmer was actually quite measured with his comments, which were spot-on.

Carapazza blew two calls in a row, which cost Urias, who was understandably frustrated. But Carapazza doubled down by throwing out Urias.

Carapazza’s reaction to making a mistake was to toss the guy for being annoyed by it.