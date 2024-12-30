Joc Pederson calls out division rival after signing with Rangers

Joc Pederson is already talking a big game after signing with the Texas Rangers.

At his introductory press conference, Pederson wasted no time calling out the Houston Astros. The veteran outfielder noted he has some history with the Astros, and said it was time for the Rangers to end Houston’s stranglehold on the AL West.

“Played the Astros a couple times in the World Series. They’ve put together a nice little run. It’s coming to an end, and it’s time for us to take over the West,” Pederson said.

Pederson was on the 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers team that lost to the Astros in the World Series under controversial circumstances that Pederson has called out. He would get some personal revenge four years later, when he was part of the Atlanta Braves team that beat them in the 2021 World Series.

The Astros have won the AL West in seven of the last eight seasons. The Rangers will be very eager to put an end to that.