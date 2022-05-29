Joc Pederson shares photo of meme he sent that upset Tommy Pham

Joc Pederson is really coming with the receipts following his altercation with Tommy Pham on Friday.

Pham slapped Pederson prior to Friday night’s San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds game (video here). Word later emerged that the fight stemmed over a fantasy football league dispute.

But there was more to it than just that.

Pham felt that Pederson was cheating in a league that cost a lot of money (Pederson argued that he wasn’t cheating). Pham also felt disrespected by some trash talk Pederson had for the Padres, which was Pham’s team at the time.

On Saturday, Pederson read from the group chat between the fantasy football participants so that reporters could get the full story. He even shared the GIF he sent that upset Pham.

“It is true, I did send a GIF making fun of the Padres, and if I hurt anyone’s feelings I apologize for that.” pic.twitter.com/lE0enI2Ril — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 29, 2022

That was around last September. A few weeks later, Pham dropped out the league. Pederson confirmed "there was a lot of money involved in it." About seven months later, Pham slapped Pederson across the face. — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) May 28, 2022

That GIF seemed harmless, but apparently it was enough to upset Pham for months.

Pham was suspended by MLB three games for the incident. He received credit towards the suspension by sitting out Friday night’s game.