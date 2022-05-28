 Skip to main content
Video of Tommy Pham slap to Joc Pederson emerges

May 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tommy Pham in batting practice

May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After hours of speculation, we finally have video of Tommy Pham’s pregame slap on Joc Pederson.

In one of the wilder stories in recent memory, Pham slapped Pederson before Friday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. Pederson later said the disagreement stemmed from fantasy football, of all things.

Now, video has emerged of Pham’s slap. The clip isn’t the greatest quality, but Pham can clearly be seen taking a shot at Pederson’s head.

Pham gave his side of the situation on Saturday. The Reds outfielder said he had been suspended three games and accused Pederson of “messing with my money.” He also alleged that Pederson made “disrespectful” comments about Pham’s ex-team, the San Diego Padres, in the league’s group chat.

Pham sounds totally ridiculous here, but then again, the entire story is ridiculous. Plus, we know from the past that Pham seems to have a pretty short temper. That must have been a lot of money on the line.

