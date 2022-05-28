Video of Tommy Pham slap to Joc Pederson emerges

After hours of speculation, we finally have video of Tommy Pham’s pregame slap on Joc Pederson.

In one of the wilder stories in recent memory, Pham slapped Pederson before Friday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants. Pederson later said the disagreement stemmed from fantasy football, of all things.

Now, video has emerged of Pham’s slap. The clip isn’t the greatest quality, but Pham can clearly be seen taking a shot at Pederson’s head.

Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson across the head and was suspended for three games because lingering resentment from a rule regarding IR designation in their fantasy football league spilled over into real life and led to Pham’s attack. Baseball is not real. It’s a Mad Lib. pic.twitter.com/0a41Yi0DGD — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2022

Pham gave his side of the situation on Saturday. The Reds outfielder said he had been suspended three games and accused Pederson of “messing with my money.” He also alleged that Pederson made “disrespectful” comments about Pham’s ex-team, the San Diego Padres, in the league’s group chat.

Tommy Pham says he has been suspended for 3 games. “I slapped Joc. He said some shit I don’t condone. I had to address it.” Pham says Joc made “disrespectful” comments about his former team, the Padres, in the league’s group chat. — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) May 28, 2022

Pham said there was “too much money on the line” and “he was messing with my money” “I’m a big dog in Vegas. I’m a high roller at many casinos.” https://t.co/atfAOnj6Th — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) May 28, 2022

Pham sounds totally ridiculous here, but then again, the entire story is ridiculous. Plus, we know from the past that Pham seems to have a pretty short temper. That must have been a lot of money on the line.