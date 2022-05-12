Joe Girardi got ejected after being denied review by umpire Bill Miller

Joe Girardi got ejected on Tuesday for the first time this season after being denied a review by umpire Bill Miller.

Girardi’s Philadelphia Phillies took two of three games from the Seattle Mariners this week. The game they lost was a 5-4 contest on Tuesday where Girardi was ejected.

Adam Frazier was batting for the Mariners with a runner on second and one out in the bottom of the second inning and his team leading 2-0. Frazier laced a liner to second, and Jean Segura made the stop and threw to first. That’s when there was some funny business.

Frazier ran into the glove of first baseman Rhys Hoskins and knocked the ball loose. Frazier was ruled safe at first, while Luis Torrens came around to score to make it 3-0.

Umpires rule Adam Frazier safe after he hits the ball out of Rhys Hoskins' glove and Joe Girardi gets ejected pic.twitter.com/wM0Oo6AyH5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 11, 2022

Joe Girardi has finally had enough of these umpires pic.twitter.com/hywwmE7ezk — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) May 11, 2022

Girardi came out to seek a review because he believed Hoskins caught the ball for an out. However, Miller wouldn’t allow a review. Girardi said after the game he was told he took too long to request the review (reviews are supposed to be requested within 20 seconds).

Joe Girardi said crew chief Bill Miller told him the #Phillies were denied a replay review of the Hoskins play in the second inning because they took too much time to ask for it. Otherwise, it would've been a reviewable play. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) May 11, 2022

The ejection marked the first of the season for Girardi and seventh overall as the Phillies’ manager.

Since their epic choke job against the Mets last week, the Phillies have actually managed to win three of five, which is an encouraging sign. But being denied a review for a play like that was a major source of frustration for Girardi.