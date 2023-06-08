 Skip to main content
Joe Girardi receives interesting managerial offer

June 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Joe Girardi in Phillies gear

Feb 26, 2020; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi (25) walks in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at CenturyLink Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Girardi has an opportunity to get back into managing, though in a somewhat unexpected place.

Girardi has been offered the head coaching position at UCF, according to Marc Feinsand and Juan Toribio of MLB.com. Girardi has yet to make a decision on whether he will accept the position.

Managing in college would definitely represent a step down for Girardi, who could wait it out and receive MLB interest again. His last stop in Philadelphia went poorly, however, and it does not necessarily reflect well on him that his interim replacement Rob Thomson guided the Phillies to a World Series appearance after Girardi’s firing. Players seemed to enjoy playing for Thomson more as well.

Girardi has spent the last year broadcasting for the Chicago Cubs. The 58-year-old has 14 years of MLB managerial experience, so he could certainly be beneficial for a college program.

