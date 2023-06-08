Joe Girardi receives interesting managerial offer

Joe Girardi has an opportunity to get back into managing, though in a somewhat unexpected place.

Girardi has been offered the head coaching position at UCF, according to Marc Feinsand and Juan Toribio of MLB.com. Girardi has yet to make a decision on whether he will accept the position.

Managing in college would definitely represent a step down for Girardi, who could wait it out and receive MLB interest again. His last stop in Philadelphia went poorly, however, and it does not necessarily reflect well on him that his interim replacement Rob Thomson guided the Phillies to a World Series appearance after Girardi’s firing. Players seemed to enjoy playing for Thomson more as well.

Girardi has spent the last year broadcasting for the Chicago Cubs. The 58-year-old has 14 years of MLB managerial experience, so he could certainly be beneficial for a college program.