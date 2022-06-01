Report sheds light on Joe Girardi’s job security with Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of MLB’s biggest disappointments in the first two months of the season, but they do not appear eager to make a huge change at the top just yet.

Appearing on Wednesday’s MLB on FOX pregame show, Ken Rosenthal gave an update on manager Joe Girardi’s job security in Philadelphia. Girardi is a lame duck, as he does not have a contract for next season. However, the Phillies’ issues are largely seen as problems with the roster construction, not the manager. In addition, Rosenthal said there is no obvious replacement if Girardi were to be fired, and that the Phillies want to see how the team handles an easier part of the upcoming schedule before making any decisions.

In other words, Girardi’s seat is warm, but not yet hot. The Phillies do not appear eager to replace him just yet, as it could simply be making a change for the sake of it instead of actually improving things.

The Phillies have a payroll of roughly $233 million, the fourth highest in the league. That has not led to results, as the team is just 21-29, and Girardi has been fielding questions about his job status. That seems likely to continue with no move imminent unless things turn around for the team quickly.