White Sox reliever suffered unusual injury during bench-clearing incident

The bench-clearing incident between the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday has sent a White Sox player to the injured list.

The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the IL Monday with a groin injury. Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times confirmed that Kelly suffered the injury while running in from the bullpen to join the incident.

Joe Kelly tweaked his groin while running onto the field in yesterday’s bench clearer in Pittsburgh. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 10, 2023

Not exactly the best way to suffer an injury, but definitely a fairly amusing one. Kelly might as well wear it. The 34-year-old had appeared in three games on the season, allowing three earned runs in 2.2 innings of relief work.

Sunday’s bench-clearing incident started in the wake of a controversial play at the plate involving Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz. Kelly’s injury may be a bit more awkward, but it is significantly less severe than what happened to Cruz on the play.