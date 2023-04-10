 Skip to main content
White Sox reliever suffered unusual injury during bench-clearing incident

April 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Joe Kelly wearing a White Sox cap

Feb 19, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) warms up during spring training camp at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The bench-clearing incident between the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday has sent a White Sox player to the injured list.

The White Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the IL Monday with a groin injury. Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times confirmed that Kelly suffered the injury while running in from the bullpen to join the incident.

Not exactly the best way to suffer an injury, but definitely a fairly amusing one. Kelly might as well wear it. The 34-year-old had appeared in three games on the season, allowing three earned runs in 2.2 innings of relief work.

Sunday’s bench-clearing incident started in the wake of a controversial play at the plate involving Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz. Kelly’s injury may be a bit more awkward, but it is significantly less severe than what happened to Cruz on the play.

Chicago White SoxJoe Kelly
