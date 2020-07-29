Hilarious Joe Kelly viral Astros Instagram photo is fake
A hilarious Instagram post purporting to come from Joe Kelly went viral on Wednesday night, but alas, it is fake.
The Instagram post shows Kelly holding three babies that have the heads of Astros stars Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman photoshopped on.
I thought Joe Kelly really posted this on Instagram. It’s fake though pic.twitter.com/pOSJs0D1mp
The caption is pretty intense too.
“Hey guys, with the suspension I received from the @mlb for my actions on Tuesday, I’d like to apologize… TO ABSOLUTELY NOBODY! THE ASTROS ARE HIDING IN THEIR DUGOUTS BECAUSE I’M SUSPENDED. Just wait till I get out.”
What had so many people thrown off is that the account that posted the photo is @joe.kelly17, which looks like it could belong to the Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher. In actuality, it’s a fan-run account and does not represent Kelly.
The photo was taken from one Kelly’s wife posted on Instagram in June.
The fact that I get to raise children with this guy makes life so special.
So to recap: fake photo, fake account, but hilarious nonetheless. And fellow MLB players are not happy about Kelly’s 8-game suspension.