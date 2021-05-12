Joe Maddon got very creative with Shohei Ohtani in lineup

Joe Maddon got very creative with his use of two-way player Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday night.

Ohtani started for the Los Angeles Angels against the Houston Astros and pitched seven innings. He allowed just four hits, one walk and one run while striking out 10. The Angels trailed 1-0 when he was lifted as a pitcher, though they tied the game with a home run in the top of the eighth.

Ohtani was due up second in the top of the ninth and Maddon did not want to lose the slugger’s valuable bat. So Maddon placed Ohtani in right field for the eighth inning, which would allow Shohei to remain in the game.

The Angels’ bullpen ended up blowing the game by allowing four runs to make it 5-1. Ohtani struck out looking in the ninth as the Angels went 1-2-3 to lose the game 5-1.

The bullpen blowing the game is what hurt the Angels. But Ohtani did his best on the mound and in the box to keep them in it. And credit Maddon for thinking creatively to keep one of his best bats in the lineup.