Joe Musgrove had awesome Opening Day gesture for teammates

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove went above and beyond to make sure his teammates felt taken care of on Opening Day.

Musgrove gifted all of his teammates personalized Nixon watches for the team’s opener, according to Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Each watch features the player’s uniform number, along with an engraving on the underside of the timepiece marking the year.

“I was messing around with some of the guys who were like, ‘Hey dude, thanks for the watch’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s so you don’t forget what f—ing time it is,” Musgrove said. “But yeah, it was moreso just getting them something cool. Some of those guys didn’t have any watches at all. It’s something nice to wear on the plane.”

Musgrove signed a big new contract with the Padres last year, so he could certainly afford the expensive timepieces. Still, the gesture will be appreciated by teammates, and help cement his leadership role in the San Diego clubhouse.