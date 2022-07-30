Report: All-Star pitcher nearing contract extension with Padres

The San Diego Padres are close to locking up their ace for the foreseeable future.

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported on Friday that talks between Joe Musgrove and the Padres regarding a contract extension are picking up. According to Lin, a deal could be reached by early next week.

“Contract extension talks between Joe Musgrove and the Padres are gaining momentum, sources tell @TheAthletic,” Lin tweeted. “No deal is done, but there is optimism on both sides an agreement will come together by early next week.”

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that the deal is expected to be in the five-year, $100 million range.

Musgrove has pitched well during his first two seasons in San Diego. Entering Friday, he had the 11th-lowest ERA (2.63) and opposing batting average (.207) in the majors, as well as the 10th-lowest WHIP (0.99). In 109.1 innings pitched this season, the first-time All-Star has 106 strikeouts to 25 walks and an 8-3 record.

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded the 29-year-old to the Padres as part of a three-team, seven-player deal in January 2021. While Musgrove went to the Pirates, the Padres traded lefty pitcher Joey Lucchesi to the Mets, and four prospects to the Pirates in the deal. The Mets also sent a prospect back to Pittsburgh.

The Padres entered Friday with a 55-45 record and a 2.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals for the second National League Wild Card spot.

A Musgrove contract extension might not be the biggest news of the next week if the Padres can capitalize on their status as the favorites to trade for a potential future Hall of Famer.