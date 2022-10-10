Joe Musgrove pulled a Kenny Powers after substance check

Joe Musgrove had some fun with the New York Mets after they tried to disrupt him with a substance check on Sunday night.

Musgrove was dealing in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series between his San Diego Padres and the Mets. He threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 5.

Before the bottom of the sixth, the Mets asked the umpires to conduct a foreign substance check on Musgrove. The umps checked Musgrove and the pitcher’s ears, and then cleared the ace to continue.

After continuing to mow down the Mets following the substance check, Musgrove gave his opponents some payback. He looked towards the Mets’ dugout and wiped his finger under his nose following his strikeout of Tomas Nido.

That’s the same move done by Kenny Powers, the main character from “Eastbound & Down.”

That’s legendary stuff.

Now the Padres will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in Game 1 of their NLDS.