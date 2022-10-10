 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 9, 2022

Joe Musgrove pulled a Kenny Powers after substance check

October 9, 2022
by Larry Brown

Joe Musgrove smells his finger

Joe Musgrove had some fun with the New York Mets after they tried to disrupt him with a substance check on Sunday night.

Musgrove was dealing in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series between his San Diego Padres and the Mets. He threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 5.

Before the bottom of the sixth, the Mets asked the umpires to conduct a foreign substance check on Musgrove. The umps checked Musgrove and the pitcher’s ears, and then cleared the ace to continue.

After continuing to mow down the Mets following the substance check, Musgrove gave his opponents some payback. He looked towards the Mets’ dugout and wiped his finger under his nose following his strikeout of Tomas Nido.

That’s the same move done by Kenny Powers, the main character from “Eastbound & Down.”

That’s legendary stuff.

Now the Padres will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in Game 1 of their NLDS.

Article Tags

Joe MusgroveKenny Powers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus