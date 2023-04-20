Joe Musgrove takes shot at MLB Network host over substance checks

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is not letting bygones be bygones.

Musgrove called out MLB Network host Brian Kenny on Thursday in response to the recent issues some MLB pitchers have faced regarding foreign substance checks. Yankees pitcher Domingo German was allowed to keep pitching Sunday despite suspicions about what was on his hand and glove. In contrast, Max Scherzer of the Mets was ejected Wednesday under apparently similar circumstances. Scherzer said he had used nothing illegal, but the umpires involved had their own version of events.

Musgrove took aim at Kenny, asking for his thoughts on the subject.

Brian Kenny I can not wait to hear your take👂🏼 — Joe Musgrove (@itsFatherJoe44) April 20, 2023

What’s the beef here? Recall that Musgrove was the subject of a substance check, particularly regarding his ears, during last year’s NL Wild Card series against the Mets. Umpires ultimately allowed Musgrove to remain in the game, but despite that, Kenny accused Musgrove of cheating and used a segment on his show, “MLB Now,” to call Musgrove’s spin rates during the game into question.

Musgrove was furious at the time and has clearly not forgotten. He obviously wants to know if Kenny is as suspicious of Scherzer as he was of Musgrove, especially since Scherzer was tossed and Musgrove was not.

Considering how Musgrove reacted to the substance check last October, it’s probably no surprise he’s still carrying Kenny’s criticism with him.