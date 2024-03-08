 Skip to main content
Joey Votto signs with AL team

March 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Joey Votto in a hat

Apr 9, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto against the Arizona Diamondbacks during opening day at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After a tremendously long wait, Joey Votto has finally found a job.

Votto is joining the Toronto Blue Jays as a non-roster invitee to spring training, as first reported by Buster Olney of ESPN. The longtime Cincinnati Reds first baseman will have the chance to compete for a roster spot with what is essentially his hometown team.

Votto had been campaigning for a job for the entire offseason, and he finally finds one with less than a month to go before the season. As a non-roster invitee, he is no lock to make the roster, but the Blue Jays at least want to see what he can offer. He could be a fit in a lineup that is heavily right-handed.

Admittedly, Votto is not the same player he was in his prime with the Reds. He hit a career-worst .202 last season in 65 games, though he still contributed 14 home runs. The power numbers are the kind of production the Blue Jays would be hoping for.

