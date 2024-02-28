Joey Votto makes funny threat if no MLB team signs him

Former NL MVP Joey Votto may soon begin wreaking havoc at your local supermarket if no MLB team decides to sign him in free agency.

Votto went viral on Tuesday for a wholesome threat he made on Instagram. The 40-year-old, seen rocking a grizzly beard and orange hoodie, spoke menacingly as if he was asking for demands in a hostage situation. Votto’s actual threat centered around shopping carts.

“I’m sick of this. If someone doesn’t sign me, I’m not going to put my shopping carts away,” said Votto.

Votto then proceeded to leave his shopping cart in disarray.

Someone sign this man our society is collapsing pic.twitter.com/jFs3PySUwb — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 28, 2024

It’s hardly the first time that Votto has gone viral for his social media activity. Last season, the 6-time All-Star hilariously predicted his Cincinnati Reds would win the World Series last season thanks to the help of aliens. It did not come true.

The Reds declined to pick up Votto’s option for the 2024 season. Amid retirement rumors, Votto clearly believes he still has something to offer at this point in his career. But judging by Reds GM Nick Krall’s recent comments, the next part of Votto’s career won’t be in Cincinnati.

Votto played in just 65 games for the Reds last season. The 17-year pro hit a career worst .202 at the plate with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs.