Joey Votto has great social media interaction over his ongoing free agency

Joey Votto has an offer from a Major League Baseball team. Unfortunately for him, it is a team that no longer exists.

Votto sent a funny post on X Wednesday with a sad-looking photo of himself with his baseball gear, sitting and waiting for a call. He got one — sort of — from the Montreal Expos, of all people.

Votto, of course, had a response. In French, he simply responded by saying: “You don’t exist!”

Votto probably did not expect to be unemployed in March, but the veteran simply does not appear to be attracting any serious interest. He hit just .202 last year, though he did contribute 14 home runs, so it would be something of a surprise to see his career end this way.

One thing Votto has made clear: he has no intention of ending his playing career unless he absolutely has to.