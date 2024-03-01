Joey Votto says he turned down 1 opportunity during offseason

Joey Votto is still looking for a way to continue his MLB career in 2024, and that is clear from one admission he made on Friday.

In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Votto said he received significant interest from television networks during the offseason asking if he would potentially be interested in a broadcasting job. He made clear, however, that he still has his sights set on playing.

.@JoeyVotto says he's had a handful of media jobs offered to him this offseason, but is focused on signing with an #MLB team right now. pic.twitter.com/G5gV3r39a3 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 1, 2024

“I’ve had ten times the analyst (offers) over this offseason than I have had any baseball offers,” Votto admitted.

It’s easy to see why Votto would be targeted for a TV job, but he is clearly not ready to give up on his playing career. He has spent his entire career with the Cincinnati Reds, but the team’s growing crop of prospects means there is no role for him there. The 40-year-old can still draw walks and flash some power occasionally, but he hit just .202 in 65 games last season.

Votto has taken to issuing some threats against society if he is not signed by a team. At least he knows he has a pretty solid set of backup options if all else fails.