Joey Votto planning to fly halfway around world for first tattoo

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has always been a bit eccentric, but his routine for getting his first tattoo is something even by his standards.

Votto explained his procedure to ESPN, saying he has an artist in mind to do the tattoo. In order to get it done, he’s planning to fly to Brazil in the offseason and spend a day with the artist in order to determine the appropriate tattoo to get.

Joey Votto does not have a tattoo yet, but he has plans to fly to Brazil in the offseason and get one from an artist, who will spend a day with him before deciding what art is best. @karlravechespn jokingly asked about a midlife crisis. Votto: "Everything is a midlife crisis." — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 7, 2022

Votto definitely has an amusing and playful side. This is part of it. Maybe this is all a bit tongue-and-cheek, but Votto is so deadpan we really have no idea.

Perhaps Votto can take some inspiration from one of his former teammates on this one.

Photo: Apr 9, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto against the Arizona Diamondbacks during opening day at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports