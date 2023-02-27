Joey Votto goes viral for his wild Instagram comment about aliens

Joey Votto went viral on Monday for his wild Instagram comment that involved aliens.

MLB’s official Instagram page shared a photo of Votto on Monday morning and asked fans to “drop your boldest NL Central prediction.”

Votto isn’t just your average Instagram follower; rather, he’s intimately involved in the division race as a star player for the Cincinnati Reds.

The veteran first baseman decided to join in with perhaps the boldest prediction possible.

“Extra terrestrials arrive on earth, April 15th. The 12-2 Reds and the rest of the planet learn from, communicate with, and befriend our alien friends. This process takes 5 months. Play resumes in October. The Reds sweep the playoffs and are World Series champs,” votto wrote.

“Side note: the aliens ask if I would like to accompany them on their ship back to their plant. I oblige. Never to be seen again,” the first baseman added.

Nobody ever said that Votto didn’t have a creative side. What a prediction.

Hey Votto, once you get in good with the aliens, please see to it that they treat LBS and all our readers well.

Votto is entering the final season of his 10-year, $225 million deal. The 39-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career, where he batted just .205 while trying to play through a shoulder injury.