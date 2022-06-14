Joey Votto helps young fan with TikTok video

Joey Votto is fairly new to the social media scene, but the Cincinnati Reds veteran already appreciates the hard work that goes into making a good TikTok video.

A young fan who attended Monday night’s game between the Reds and Diamondbacks in Arizona held up a sign asking Votto if he would make a TikTok video with her. Votto spotted the sign and went over to chat with the girl. He seemingly discussed a game plan with her before they both did the “Griddy” dance together. Check it out:

This young fan at the ballpark brought a sign asking Joey Votto to do a Tik Tok with her. And she got her wish. pic.twitter.com/Q86vrXNE7I — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2022

Votto joined Twitter back in April and had an awesome first tweet. The 38-year-old has a great sense of humor, so most people predicted he would be a natural with social media. He’s already doing the “Griddy” and making TikTok videos with fans. What more could you ask for?