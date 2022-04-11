Joey Votto joins Twitter with great tweet

Joey Votto has been expanding his social media presence lately, and that includes Twitter.

Votto appears set to use the platform more, having sent his first tweet on Friday. Sunday, however, served as the Cincinnati Reds first baseman’s proper introduction to Twitter, and he sent a pretty fantastic tweet to get himself started.

On Twitter now, y’all thought I was good at ball. pic.twitter.com/mDk53MaYBU — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 10, 2022

This is pretty hilarious. Votto is clearly setting a high bar for himself, but he has shown himself capable of reaching it in the past.

The 38-year-old first baseman is still putting up big numbers this late in his career, and is coming off a 2021 season that saw him hit 36 home runs. He’s also been showing off more of his personality lately, which might deservedly raise his profile among casual fans.

Photo: Apr 9, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto against the Arizona Diamondbacks during opening day at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports