Johnny Damon DUI video released

Johnny Damon and his wife Michelle were both arrested during a DUI stop last month, and police released body camera footage of the incident on Tuesday. Let’s just say it is clear why Johnny and Michelle ended up in handcuffs.

The arrest video shows an extremely uncooperative Mr. and Mrs. Damon trying to reason with the officer who pulled them over. Both Johnny and Michelle, who appeared to be very intoxicated, ignored numerous orders from police before they were placed under arrest. The officer explained to Johnny that he stopped him because of numerous moving violations. Michelle, who was in the passenger seat, opened her door at one point and got out of the car despite being told to stay where she was. That’s when things got ugly.

Michelle could be heard on the video telling the officer, “Don’t f—ing touch me.” She then appeared to get physical with the officer right around the time backup arrived. You can see the most action-packed portion of the arrest video below:

Once the arresting officers were able to get the situation under control, Johnny had a more calm conversation with police. He described Michelle as a “tough girl” who “fights all the time.” He also said at one point that he believes people “target me because I’m a Trump supporter.” You can see the full video here.

Johnny was charged with driving while under the influence and resisting arrest without violence. Michelle was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. Not surprisingly, blood alcohol tests later revealed that Johnny was way over the legal limit. You can read more details from the case here.

Damon, 47, played in the majors from 1995-2012. He was a two-time All-Star and won World Series titles with both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.